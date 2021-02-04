Barrington Research Weighs in on Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after buying an additional 527,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.