Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 54,000 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$16.70 million and a P/E ratio of -20.71.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) Company Profile (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407-hectare tenement and two applications for a concession contract of 169 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

