Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.886-2.886 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.