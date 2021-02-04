BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

