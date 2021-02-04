BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.97 and its 200 day moving average is $237.96. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

