BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.05-3.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.341-24.027 billion.BCE also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.