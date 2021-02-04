Beam Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.24 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $32.87 million and $11.24 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 80,576,960 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars.

