Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.75-12.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-14% (implying $19.17-19.51 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.33 billion.Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.75-12.85 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.31.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $262.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.44.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.