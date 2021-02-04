Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.75-12.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.171-19.513 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.23 billion.Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.75-12.85 EPS.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.89. 2,531,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.41. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.08.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

