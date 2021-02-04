Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 228,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $42,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 21,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.35 million, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

