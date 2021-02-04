BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELIMO in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of BLHWF stock opened at $8,550.00 on Thursday. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $8,158.56 and a 52-week high of $8,550.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8,550.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,138.99.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

