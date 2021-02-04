Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

