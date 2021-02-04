Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.