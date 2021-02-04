Benchmark Increases Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $105.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,680 shares of company stock worth $1,270,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 109,359 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,096,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.6% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 416,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after buying an additional 120,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,537,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

