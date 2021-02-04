Benchmark Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $45.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after buying an additional 1,489,206 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 49.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,853,000 after buying an additional 687,162 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after buying an additional 431,990 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

