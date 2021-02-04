Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.42. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.