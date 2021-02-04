Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DEO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO stock opened at $163.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $166.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

