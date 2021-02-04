Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.69.

NYSE:XOM opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.