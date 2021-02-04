Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 42.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $1,094,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,538.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,407 shares of company stock worth $18,512,026. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $168.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

