Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 91.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after buying an additional 353,991 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 342.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after buying an additional 187,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 543.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after buying an additional 151,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $5,668,151.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,407 shares of company stock worth $18,512,026. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $168.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.98 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.33.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

