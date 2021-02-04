Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services for its business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, call forwarding, conference calls, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcast, and other services.

