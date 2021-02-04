BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,334 shares during the quarter. Barings Corporate Investors accounts for 2.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.79% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCI. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 399,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 126.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 204,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 114,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,036. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

