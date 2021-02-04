BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after acquiring an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,325,000 after acquiring an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.43. 66,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,819. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

