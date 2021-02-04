BHP Group’s (BBL) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.