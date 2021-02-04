Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.70

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $4.51. Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 2,605 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.79 million and a PE ratio of -55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87.

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, Rock Creek cider series, ready-to-drink beverages, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Traditional Ale, Grasshopper Wheat Ale, Craft Canadian Style Lager, Warthog Ale, Pilsner, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Honey Brown Lager, Session IPA, Citradelic Single Hop American IPA, Rhine Stone Cowboy Lagered Ale, Lambic Style Peche, Alberta Genuine Draft Lager, and Rock Creek Cider names.

