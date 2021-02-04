Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $135.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $2,352,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66,969 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $3,853,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

