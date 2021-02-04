Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Position Cut by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up 3.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.50% of Bill.com worth $54,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $6,218,328.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,328.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,134 shares of company stock valued at $38,398,908. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Bill.com stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,026. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -258.08. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

