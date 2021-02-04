Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $378.52 and last traded at $378.52, with a volume of 1692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $340.07.

The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total value of $3,278,162.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 7,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.05, for a total value of $2,269,406.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,895.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,871 shares of company stock worth $19,959,265. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 40,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,347,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.92.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

