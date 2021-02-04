Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BIIB traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.10. 41,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,957. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.35.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.65.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.