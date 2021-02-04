Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $380.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective dropped by SVB Leerink from $430.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.65.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $263.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

