Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BIIB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.36. 20,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.35.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.26.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.