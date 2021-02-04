BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Up 18.2% in January

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 601,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $53.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.41.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.