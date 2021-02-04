BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Commerzbank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

BNTX opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $2,013,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

