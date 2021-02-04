BitcoinZ 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,957.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $685,506.73 and $14,957.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00244399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00098111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00029109 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

