Bitnation Reaches Market Cap of $199,233.72 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 104.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Bitnation has traded 94.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitnation has a total market capitalization of $199,233.72 and approximately $111.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitnation coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitnation

Bitnation (XPAT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,011,995,338 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co. Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

Bitnation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

