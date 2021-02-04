BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $66,625.77 and approximately $72,951.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.