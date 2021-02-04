Black Swift Group LLC Acquires New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 114,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in V.F. by 4.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VFC traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,961. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -622.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

