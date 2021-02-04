Black Swift Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,038. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

