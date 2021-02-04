Black Swift Group LLC Buys New Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after acquiring an additional 681,250 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after acquiring an additional 487,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 648.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 371,470 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at $147,377,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total value of $1,340,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,591 shares in the company, valued at $85,731,687.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.05 and a 200-day moving average of $149.03. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $191.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

