Black Swift Group LLC Buys New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,080,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 132,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,027. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

