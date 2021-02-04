Black Swift Group LLC Invests $499,000 in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 123,467 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 130.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,160,000.

NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,697. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16.

