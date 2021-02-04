Black Swift Group LLC Invests $75,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of FOUR traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.44. 11,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

