Black Swift Group LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 67,260 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Fluent by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fluent by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fluent by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

FLNT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,828. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $459.54 million, a PE ratio of 145.79 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLNT shares. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

