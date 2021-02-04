Black Swift Group LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

NOBL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,672 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97.

