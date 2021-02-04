Black Swift Group LLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 721,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 192,224 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 115,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,152. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

