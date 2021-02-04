BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.74

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.74 and last traded at $143.74, with a volume of 11754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Get BlackLine alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average is $104.56.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.