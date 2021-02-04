BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $19,968,298.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $732.45. 636,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $724.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $642.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,159,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 16.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

