BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Get BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.