BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE MUC opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.