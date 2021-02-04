BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE MQY opened at $17.27 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

